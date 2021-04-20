During National Volunteer Week, I want to thank Green Mountain United Way volunteer journalist Indira Dzano for the excellent Local Heroes article (Times Argus, March 26) showcasing area agencies that offer rewarding volunteer opportunities: Community Harvest of Central Vermont, email CommunityHarvestVT@gmail.com; Central Vermont Council on Aging, www.cvcoa.org; Green Mountain United Way, www.gmunitedway.org/volunteer; Vermont History Center, email Jessie.dall@vermonthistory.org.
Fred Pond
Barre City
