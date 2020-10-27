If we are to learn anything from the calamitous global pandemic and Western wildfire events of the past few months, it’s this: Pay attention to what the scientists are saying. Better said, and to be fair, listen to what learned people in any field of interest have to say.
Back to science. One of the most enduring images I’ve ever seen on TV was that of a tsunami striking the shore of an Asian land. In the center of the picture, a man was standing on a small dirt street in a village, feet spread apart and hands on his hips, watching. Approaching and rushing toward him was an immense, nearly tree-top high, wall of saltwater and debris.
That giant wave was not created by people, their ideologies or human thinking of any kind regardless of its form or conclusions. It was created by the forces, elements and dynamics of the natural world we live in, and upon which we are fully dependent. Working to discover our world’s great truths and to understand those forces, elements and dynamics is partly what scientists do. Their findings help us to continue all life in this natural world.
Research in science enables understanding and builds confidence. Understanding cause-and-effect relationships enables forecasts and predictions. So pay attention to the scientists. When they make findings and timely recommendations regarding the tsunamis of the pandemic and climate change, listen, learn and act accordingly.
We can only imagine what happened to the man just standing there in the street. Let’s hope we’re not doing the same.
Leo Laferriere
Waitsfield
