I have a suggestion for Art Edelstein’s dilemma regarding how to keep up with the Red Sox games without going broke paying the cable fees. Give up the video coverage and listen on WDEV. The game is much more interesting with the colorful announcers, you get to use your imagination, and it’s easy to multitask.
I should know, I’ve stacked a lot of wood through the years while waiting for a 3-2 pitch in the late innings.
