The July Boston Globe editorial in the July 12 TA was informative and discouraging. It left out two points that increase the potential for drownings: Closures mean fewer kids are learning how to swim via local swimming programs; also, young swimmers aren't improving their skills in the water.
Potential lifeguards are smart. They understand the economics of the work and probably ask themselves the following questions: Why would I want a job where the pay is low and the responsibilities are enormous? Pay has everything to do with respect, appreciation and value. Why would I want to go through the certification programs on my own time without getting paid?
The Barre pool is a wonderful facility. It's currently closed on the weekends because the city lacks lifeguards to cover the hours. While the city spent tons of money a few years ago to revamp the pool and pool area, it needs to make lifeguarding attractive to would-be candidates, and we all know what that means.
Bill Walsh
Barre Town
