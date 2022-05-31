Before the American Constitution came the Declaration of Independence and that document established the idea of the right to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." That isn’t a fact of law but the Declaration of Independence laid the groundwork for the Constitution and its Bill of Rights that includes the Second Amendment, the so-called right to bear arms.
I want to focus on the word "life" because it was "life" that the Second Amendment denied to more than 40 young school children in just two incidents, the latest in Texas, the other in Connecticut in 2012, and that is just a drop in the bucket in the overall landscape of gun violence in this country.
So I have to ask, didn’t those children have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? Didn’t the rights of those now-murdered children and of murdered children everywhere, not to mention their parents, brothers and sisters, relatives and community, far outweigh the so-called "rights" granted to those who wave the Second Amendment around as though that section of the Constitution supersedes the rights of everyone else. It doesn’t, and it shouldn’t.
Will every person in this country have to lose a friend or relative to gun violence before we acknowledge that the rights of the majority are just as important as the rights of a minority gun crowd, if not more important? The Second Amendment is badly broken. We need to fix it or do away with it.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.