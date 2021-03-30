Thank you, James Hall, for your outspoken and unwavering stance on the truth. The 75 million of us who believe this election was fraudulent and corrupt stand without fear with you.
The very foundation of our republic has been rocked and treacherously tilts toward destruction. Hold the line, patriots. For those of us willing to fight for the truth, we will suffer the slings and arrows from those filled with the perverse desire to claim absolute power and prostitute themselves with their diabolical lies.
In the immortal words of the great Winston Churchill, “A lie gets halfway around the world before truth has the chance to get its pants on.”
Cristine Smith
Castleton
