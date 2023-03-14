I admit, when I was younger, I wasn't much of a reader of books — with the exception of the Nancy Drew and Sweet Valley series. Ironically, during this period, having a set of encyclopedias in my parents' and grandmother's residences made me "glued" to them. Sometimes, if I became interested in a certain topic, I would get follow-up information for a Christmas or birthday present.
I am into much more books than before, but I haven't seen an encyclopedia for quite a few years — or at least not too many. I miss this type of research.
