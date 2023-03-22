Library legislation

As an alumna of the Vermont State Colleges System, a former educator, and a former state senator, I was shocked to read the new proposal from the administration of the colleges to turn the vibrant college libraries into “digital” resources — eliminating most of the physical books and many of the staff.
I’ve seen firsthand the importance of primary documents and expert library professionals to student success, and the hundreds of students who have protested this draconian proposal agree. I understand the mandate the colleges have received from the Legislature to realize cost savings in the system, but those savings absolutely must not attack such a core feature of college life. There have to be other ways the administration and the staff can agree to cut costs.
If VSU’s top administrators won’t retract this misguided proposal, then the Vermont General Assembly must step in to protect the libraries — a common resource for all Vermonters. I hope the Senate will take up and pass Senator Collamore’s bill S.134 and the House will support it — “the bill proposes to prohibit the Vermont State Colleges from closing or reducing in size or scope the operation of the physical libraries on any of their campuses without legislative approval. It would also prohibit the Vermont State Colleges from reducing the number of positions, employees, or employee hours assigned to the operation or support of their libraries below the numbers in effect on Jan. 1, 2023 without legislative approval.”
A university without fully functioning libraries is no university at all. Vermont’s students deserve better.
The writer is a former state senator for Rutland County, and a current Rutland City alderwoman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.