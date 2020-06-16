Dear Mr. President: I received the letter that you signed notifying me of the CARES Act payment. I thought this odd as I do not get a letter when my Social Security is sent or if I should get an IRS refund. Though, for sure, this is an unusual payment.
What struck me is, who benefits from this letter? I cannot say the letter was a benefit for me; my check had already been deposited. I notice the IRS paid for this mailing, which probably was not in their budget; so that means this already underfunded department has a little less money to investigate large, complicated tax returns. In this, you clearly show genius.
I am not in government nor an attorney, but this makes me consider the Hatch Act, which exempts your activities. How could anyone but you send a letter like this out to the country with The White House and your name clearly displayed in an election year. In one sense, I should be impressed, in another, it seems an inappropriate use of your power. Inappropriate seems like a meaningless word in your administration.
I know you may like to hear from the American people. I just wanted to voice my opinion.
William Doelger
Montpelier
