I am outraged by Trump and his lackey Postmaster General DeJoy's attempt to undermine the Post Office's ability to process the mail at this time in the pandemic just before the expected tsunami of ballots for the November election!
It is not enough that DeJoy is suspending his nefarious plans to "streamline" the P.O. All 671 sorting machines already dismantled and or removed need to be replaced — now. Many of those machines are in swing districts/states such as Michigan (Detroit, Pontiac and Grand Rapids, for example), Duval County in Florida, Tucson, Arizona, and Texas (Mercury News, California, Aug. 14).
I urge you in the strongest terms to investigate this matter and insist those machines be restored prior to the election. I also urge you to support a criminal investigation into Trump and DeJoy's scheme to circumvent the people's right to a fair and open election.
Bob Hawk
East Hardwick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.