As a former Danby resident, I regularly read the Rutland Herald to keep up with Rutland County news and appreciate the hard work Herald editors do to keep the community informed.
I was astounded by the letter written by Cheryl Bicskei blaming Nancy Pelosi for the insurrection that occurred at the U.S. Capitol building recently. Isn’t that like blaming the owner of a house for someone breaking in and ransacking it? After all, the owner could have had better security, right?
It’s amazing how these conspiracy theories take hold and people latch onto them. So here’s one. Shouldn’t we blame President Abraham Lincoln for the insurrection? After all, the Civil War started on his watch when some of the states seceded to protect their right to own slaves. It’s been one insurrection after another since then. So let’s blame Abe Lincoln for the riotous attack on our Capitol.
No one can make Donald Trump look worse than Donald Trump does. He’s a master at spawning conspiracy theories, and I’m sure he’d love to blame Nancy Pelosi for his failed administration. There are plenty of reasons he will go down in history as the worst president this country has ever had. He asked rioters to come to Washington at a certain date and time, he asked them to march to the Capitol and to be “strong” and “fight.” He said he’d be with the rioters and then hid in the White House to watch his insurrection play out.
Richard Carter
Saybrook, Connecticut
