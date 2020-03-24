As historian John M. Barry wrote in his 2004 book, "The Great Influenza," chronicling the 1918 flu pandemic which killed almost 500 million people around the world: the main lesson from that catastrophe is that “those in authority must retain the public’s trust”, and “the way to do that is to distort nothing, to put the best face on nothing, to try to manipulate no one.” We must learn from history and science.
Tom Sedore
Craftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.