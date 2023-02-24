Our representatives in Montpelier are trying to make Vermont a criminal state. Notable Senate bills include S.13 relating to referral of domestic and sexual violence cases to community justice centers; S.27 relating to reducing the imposition of cash bail; S.41 relating to eliminating life without parole. They also have several bills proposed that will start eroding our Second Amendment rights.
Once again, I would like to suggest all Vermonters go online to legislature.vermont.gov/bill/introduced/2024 to educate themselves and contact their representatives with their opinions on these and other issues. It's time the Legislature starts listening to the people.
