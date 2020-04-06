As a kid, and as a sports lover, when I played backyard baseball or basketball I would always step up for the shot and call myself "Magic Johnson," or step up to the plate and call myself, "Cal Ripken with one on two out." Famous athletes were my heroes.
In this crazy time we are now living through in which sports are canceled and the concerns of health, life, death and being sure the supply chain is keeping up with basic needs for our nation, I am seeing things a lot differently.
The true heroes in our communities are the doctors and nurses. The true heroes are everyday people keeping our nation moving like truck drivers and mechanics. The true heroes are pharmacists and pharmacy technicians and grocers and store clerks that are still going to work even though they may be putting themselves at higher risk for potential viral exposure.
I doubt that kids on the playground will start pretending to be their favorite truck driver, or law enforcement officer, or fire fighter once this is all over, but maybe they should.
Carl Parton
Barre
