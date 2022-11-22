Vermont's Gov. Scott, in a recent op-ed, laid out his plea for balance, civility and respect. To Scott, this is a both-sides thing, and this is why I have thoroughly changed both my personal and political opinion of him.
It's important to understand Scott's freely chosen Republican Party does not reflect Donald Trump. In truth, it is Trump merely reflecting today's Republican Party. Gov. Scott's political party of choice has spent decades bringing forth a violent, racist, authoritarian view of governance, and then the entire GOP sat back and watched either with glee or frozen, fearful impotence, as their boy Trump turned our federal government into a self-enrichment scheme that depended upon viciously, and sometimes violently, attacking those who deigned to disagree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.