Vermonters have good reason to applaud Sen. Patrick Leahy’s 47 years of service, during which he has channeled billions of dollars of federal funds to benefit Vermont. However, I balk at your applause for Senator Leahy for “fiercely” advocating for civil liberties.
In 2019, all Senate Democrats, led by Senator Leahy, cosponsored SJR.19. This measure proposed to amend the Constitution to authorize Congress and the states to “regulate and set reasonable limits on the raising and spending of money by candidates and others to influence elections.”
It would, however, go further. It would overturn Buckley v. Valeo, the 1976 case in which the court held that governments cannot limit how much of their own money individual citizens can independently spend to advance their political beliefs, including their own candidacies, “restrictions that the First Amendment cannot tolerate.”
Section 2 was inserted to overturn the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision of 2012, that held Congress cannot suppress free speech on the basis of the legal status of the speaker. The Leahy amendment thus declared legislators “may distinguish between natural persons and corporations or other artificial entities created by law, including by prohibiting such entities from spending money to influence elections.”
Thus, a right wing legislature in say, Alabama, could bar efforts to influence elections by the NAACP, labor unions, Planned Parenthood, the Sierra Club and the equivalent of VPIRG. Even the usually liberal American Civil Liberties Union opposed this proposal as a dangerous attack on the First Amendment.
Fortunately, every Republican in the Senate stood together to block passage of SJR19.
Senator Leahy has been a champion of civil rights, but he has hardly been a “fierce” advocate for the liberties embodied in the First Amendment.
John McClaughry
Kirby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.