Leahy must reject deal

Sen. Patrick Leahy has long been an environmental champion for the state of Vermont. I appreciated when he helped Congress pass the Inflation Reduction Act this summer, the largest piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. Especially with the number of hot days in our state expected to increase from about six per year currently to more than 20 per year, his leadership on climate change is essential.

