Leahy must reject deal

Sen. Patrick Leahy has long been an environmental champion for the state of Vermont. I appreciated when he helped Congress pass the Inflation Reduction Act this summer, the largest piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. Especially with the number of hot days in our state expected to increase from about six per year currently to more than 20 per year, his leadership on climate change is essential.
Nevertheless, I’m increasingly worried about Leahy’s possible support for Sen. Joe Manchin’s “permitting reform” scheme, which the West Virginia senator is now trying to attach to must-pass federal legislation, such as the next National Defense Authorization Act. As chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Leahy has the authority to reject this attempt to gut our bedrock environmental laws and create more dirty energy projects the planet simply cannot afford.
Manchin’s claim that so-called “permitting reform” is critical for the clean energy transition is disingenuous and shameful. This proposal would allow the profit-driven fossil-fuel industry to streamline more of the very projects, like pipelines, responsible for the worsening climate crisis.
This “reform” would also silence public input, including from residents of frontline communities who already live with dirty projects in their own backyards, polluting the air they breathe.
While deploying as much clean energy as possible is desperately needed for our clean energy transition, it shouldn’t come at the expense of those disproportionately harmed by planet-killing infrastructure.
As a climate leader, Senator Leahy knows the survival of our planet matters more than giving power and money to Big Oil. This legislation would only worsen climate change and guarantee an even bleaker future for our children and grandchildren. To lead us into a cleaner, more just future, Leahy must do what is morally right and reject this disastrous deal at all costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.