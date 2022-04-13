The lead article on the branding incident at Norwich University was lacking in several areas. I hope I'm not the only one who noticed.
Nowhere in the lengthy article (the longest in April 6's paper) was there any statement by Norwich University, the police, the state's attorney or anyone else, that offered any sympathy to the victim, nor any statement that said this behavior was prohibited, condemned, discouraged or anything else.
Rather, the article wallowed in lengthy discussions of procedure, protocol and privacy. Really? That's the best we can do?
Peter Youngbaer
Plainfield
