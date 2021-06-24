This is in response to "The new boogeyman." You seem to take a lighthearted stance on Critical Race Theory (CRT). I will keep this short and to the point. With the MSM (including the Rutland Herald) only reporting on the left side, you only get the agenda the left and RINOs want the American people to believe. Look at Candace Owens on CRT being added to school curriculum's dated April 21.
I'm not doing the work for you and if you are still blindly following the current administration, you will laugh at what I'm saying. The last laugh, unfortunately, will be on the American people.
Lea Ann Denno
East Wallingford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.