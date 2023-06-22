I am responding to an article in the Weekend Magazine of The Times Argus titled "Absurdity of religion."
Religion is defined as an organized system of beliefs and rituals centering on a supernatural being. If religion is absurd, then belief in God must also be absurd. The author of the article, Charles Laramie, says he does not believe in the existence of God.
There are a number of proofs God must exist and one of the proof is called "causality;" everything we know or experience is caused by something outside of itself. All living creatures are caused by parents. All plants are caused to be by other plants. The Earth did not cause itself to be. Nothing that exists has the power, in itself, to bring itself into existence. This leads to the conclusion there must be an “uncaused cause;” this uncaused cause is one of the characteristics of God.
He claims that religious people do not have the right to impose their beliefs on him. Sorry, one of the features of a democracy is that the majority impose their beliefs of the minority.