That we are not in Kansas any more is obvious even to the most casual observer. It is apparent, however, that we are in the land of odds.
We have a president who is at odds with those around him and even himself - a president who makes statements so odd that even those who worship him with doglike admiration are concerned about his not quite, for him, odd statements about remaining in power quite beyond the foreseeable future.
We have a Republican Party oddly enough redefining itself in a definition quite in line with the Nazi party of Hitleresque Germany. We have a Republican Party at odds with the proven scientific knowledge that large gatherings of unmasked participants put not only those who gather at risk but also those with whom they come into contact at jeopardy of COVID-19 and possible death.
The wizard of odds, Donald J. Trump, is truly the personification of the oddness of our political culture. Unprepared for the office he defiles, unfit for dealing with the complexity of the office he besmears, and unable to speak in full, complex sentences exemplifies his odd behavior that truly puts our country at risk.
Hopefully, we will soon return to Kansas where this odd, tornado-like political journey, will fade into the past and a new morning will relieve us from this journey to odds.
William Gay
Montpelier
