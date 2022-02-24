I really appreciate the photography of Jeb Wallace-Brodeur. He has a great eye for extraordinary photos of ordinary things, as well as for the craziness and beauty of central Vermont. That, coupled with his technical skills, adds real spice to The Times Argus. Keep it up!
Norm Etkind
Woodbury
