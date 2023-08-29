Appreciative attention should be called to David Delcore's masterful story in Friday's paper, regarding the Washington Central School District situation. I have neither a dog nor a kid in this fight (so to speak), but found Delcore's story to be informative, compelling and extremely well organized and reported. He put the situation into clear perspective from all angles. And, just so you know, when I hit the lottery jackpot, I intend to buy the newspaper and give him a big, fat raise.
Strat Douthat