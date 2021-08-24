After living in Montpelier for over 35 years, I moved to Las Vegas 14 years ago. The Times Argus has been a great source keeping me up-to-date with one of the most sophisticated small towns in all of America. Montpelier should be proud of itself and The Times Argus should take exceptional pride in the ongoing contribution Jim Lowe has made covering the amazing Vermont culture scene for the rest of the world.
David Gustafson
Henderson, Nevada
