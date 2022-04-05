I was very disappointed to hear of the recent criticism Secretary of Education French leveled at the administration of Washington Central Unified Union School District. Acting Superintendent Miller-Arsenault and COVID Coordinator Melekos deserve enormous credit for their decisive management of WCUUSD over the past two years.
I’m quite sure I speak for the majority of residents in this district in expressing great pride in the way in which our students’ learning environments were maintained during this difficult time with close attention to disrupting them as little as possible while also maximizing health safety for all our students, staff and communities. I believe this district has done as well or better than most in accomplishing those goals ― and it was no easy task. This has been hard, exhausting work. And it’s not over.
With regard to the pandemic, we are truly in a state of flux. There is no base of experience; the best our health officials, both on the state and federal levels, can provide to us is guidance. The administrators in our schools follow that guidance while factoring in hands-on, in-the-trenches knowledge of what has worked in the past and what will best serve their constituencies.
To the administrators of WCUUSD and the school board that has supported them, I offer profound thanks and admiration for your difficult, thoughtful and successful work on behalf of our students and our communities. Do not be discouraged by uninformed voices from a distance.
Edie Miller
East Montpelier
