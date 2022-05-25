A hearty congratulations to John Veritas whose humble letter to the editor (Democrats and gender, May 10) provoked a full-scale commentary in response. The ad hominem nature of the reaction said letter induced — in print and online — for simply pointing out the Left’s hypocrisy regarding gender, illustrates why Democrats will lose big this November. I thank you, sir, for writing it.
As to your critics, they prove Saul Bellow's eternal verity that: "A great deal of intelligence can be invested in ignorance when the need for illusion is deep."
C. S. Wilson
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.