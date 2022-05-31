I read Wednesday’s (May 25) Rutland Herald article about former Mayor Cassarino”s assistive device that was created by Stafford students of Dan Arensmeyer’s Engineering class. Jarrett Kelley’s name was not mentioned for an assistive device he created with 3D printers for my Parkinson’s and Essential Tremor disorders. The bathroom countertop organizer has been very helpful for my handicaps.
The Stafford Tech programs provide students valuable real-life experience in a school setting, preparing them for future careers or advanced study.
David Philipsen
Brandon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.