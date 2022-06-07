Dave Keller, blues musician/singer extraordinaire, was at Bethany Church in Montpelier on Saturday, June 4, appearing with his band and special guest, blues star Johnny Rawls. We are so lucky to have Dave and his talented friends gift us with such fine soul and blues music.
Janet Leader
North Middlesex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.