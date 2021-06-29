This most recent Weekender issue of The Times Argus underscores what a treasure we central Vermonters have in the joyous work of Jim Lowe, TA Arts Editor Extraordinaire. While the June 26-27 section on the Arts was framed by the sadness of Richard Shadroui's passing, Jim constructed a stellar overview and insight on our rich arts culture here. And by the way, the 'here' is Mr. Lowe's contribution to both central Vermonts. (For those not used to traveling around Rutland County, our neighbors to the southwest, with considerable encouragement from commercial boosters, claim an identical designation: CV.)
Mr. Lowe always displays his discernment and love of the musical arts. Over several genres, most especially the classical tradition, I can actually hear an emotion, or a melodic line from his expert description of the composer's purpose and that execution. Since he is on a friendly, but professional basis with most of Vermont's performing (and recording) musicians, the personal touch and insights are usually integrated in his prose. Using those artistic acquaintances added especially to the warmly framed informative reflections on the various achievements and accomplishments of Mr. Shadroui.
I just could not let this particular example of Mr. Lowe's expertise go unremarked.
Peter Anthony
Barre City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.