Hearing this week that Jackie Abts is closing her wonderful greenhouse, Jail Branch, saddened me, but made me happy that she is retiring after many years (almost 30) of dedicated work. Many of us have visited her greenhouse each summer for plants, landscape ideas and much advice. It was always a wonderful place to go and wander around inside and outside finding some new plant or bush to take home and nurture.
I'm not only writing this from a personal standpoint, but also as president of the Friends of Aldrich Public Library. I'm sure many of you don't know how generous Jackie was to our library. Each spring, she donated many gardening items, including a gift card for our Spring Theme Basket to be raffled off as one of our fundraisers. The items alone were worth buying tickets for, then there was the gift card as well. Also, Jackie donated items for our annual Winter Banquet and Auction held in March at the Elks Club, another of our big fundraisers.
Jackie loved our library and was an avid reader. Hopefully now she'll be able to read to her heart's content!
I'm going to put in a plug for our latest project — an online auction of goods and services. It runs from through March 2. Call the library at 476-7550 for more information.
Jackie, we love you and wish you luck in your next venture.
Christine Litchfield
Barre City
The writer is president of Friends of Aldrich Public Library.
