I thoroughly enjoyed Sarah Galbraith's piece in Saturday's Times Argus, "Ode to a woodstove." I've made many a Thanksgiving turkey over the years as family and friends assembled in our home for the celebratory meal. By far, the best one was the one cooked in the old Glenwood cookstove. There is something about the dry wood-fired heat that gave it that little something extra. Thanks, Sarah, for bringing back that memory!
Norm Etkind
Woodbury
