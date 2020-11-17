I'm writing to salute your excellent reporter, David Delcore. As a Plainfield resident, I'm not overly concerned with the actions of the Barre City Council but I almost always read Delcore's reporting of council events because his writing is so entertaining (as are the council's concerns from time to time). I specifically refer to his story about the proposed ordinance which, in Delcore's words, would "make felons of free-roaming felines" and would give Granite City cat owners "cause for pause." Thanks, Mr. Delcore, for being such an entertaining writer ... Keep it up, please.
Strat Douthat
Plainfield
(0) comments
