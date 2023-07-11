Congratulations to all the 2023 graduates of central Vermont schools. I was particularly interested in, and somewhat surprised at, the number of participants and the diversity of programs at Central Vermont Career Center.
As a director of Central Vermont Economic Development Corp. for 20 years, one of our top priorities was workforce development, which continues to be a serious problem. The CVCC is a wonderful resource for students who may or may not choose postsecondary education, as they pursue employment in their chosen field. We are fortunate to have such an institute here and kudos to the faculty, as well.