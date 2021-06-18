Barre City is fortunate to have such an intelligent and thoughtful city council. These city councilors are taking the time to review difficult and challenging issues. I am so proud to know they care deeply about the city and all those who live here. This takes vision, teamwork, listening and working with constituents who have become more discordant than ever before.
At a time our country has been divided, it is imperative that, in Barre, we dig down together to identify our common goals and how we can achieve them together. I hope to see more positive ideas coming from Barre City residents in lieu of denunciations that only serve to detract from positive outcomes. When I see a city councilor float a new idea, it would be refreshing to examine that idea and, if one doesn’t support it, propose a better idea of one’s own instead of trashing it and the councilor.
I’m looking to other Barre City residents to offer positive options, to engage in positive actions, and to consider we all have different life stories. I am also very pleased to have a mayor who knows our city, kept tidy, looks and feels more welcoming, and helps residents feel pride in living here. It is also refreshing to have a mayor whose only agenda is the good of Barre, and is not self-serving.
Thank you Barre City Council, Mayor Herring, and all the amazing staff and employees of the city of Barre who work hard for us every day.
Bern Rose
Barre
