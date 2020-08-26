I am writing to thank Tim Ashe and Debbie Ingram for their important work in the Vermont Senate. I know neither of them — and don’t necessarily agree with all of their positions — but understand that both have diligently plugged away on the tedious, often thankless, day-in-day-out work of crafting legislation for Vermont. This work should be acknowledged and valued. It seems to me their leadership and experience will be missed in the next session.
Mason Singer
Calais
