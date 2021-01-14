Kudos to Walt Amses for his columns. Whether meditating on the pleasures of his nature walks or condemning the horrors of our current political nightmare, Amses offers clear, thoughtful insight into our troubled and troublesome world. Please keep his columns coming.
Mark Greenberg
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.