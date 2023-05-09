It is unfortunate that, in recent weeks, we have lost both Ed Koren and Peter Miller. I am grateful that the Rutland Herald paid homage to both men.

Ed's cartoons kept us — as Vermonters — from getting too serious about ourselves and our pursuits to make Vermont better (no matter how liberal, how conservative, serious or trivial or just plain funny these efforts may have been at the time). Peter, with his ever-present camera and penchant for black-and-white photography, preserved the grit and grain of life on the farm and in the workplace with his "tell it like it is" narrative as he photographed and interviewed Vermonters for his various works before the Vermont of old could disappear, and begin to look like, well, just about every place else.

