What is it about the cult adulation for a pussy-grabbing, misogynistic, white supremacist, bigoted, megalomaniacal, narcissistic bully that moves so many people to commit unpatriotic acts of insurrection and treason?
Last night, Jan. 6, we witnessed how rabidly violent Trump's followers can be when they act upon the rhetoric of malicious lies, fear and hatred that Trump has excreted for years. This was an attack on democracy and civility. It was orchestrated by Donald Trump. He is guilty of criminal negligence in his ignorance and incompetence in dealing with the pandemic resulting in hundreds of thousands deaths and now, inciting an insurrection.
Will this finally be the behavior that brings down Trump and puts him behind bars? Or will his followers continue to drink the Kool-Aid?
Fred Wilber
Plainfield
