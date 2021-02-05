To those who were upset by the term “knuckle-draggers” that I applied a few weeks ago to adult male prepubescents walking around in camo gear openly carrying guns and frightening the good townspeople of Montpelier.
Yes, you are correct, the hyphenated term was inartful. The roar of protest to my use of it was heard all the way to Hawaii. You have upbraided me for my description of cowardly armed men strutting their je-ne-sais-quois while merchants retreated behind locked doors.
Do I apologize for using the term "knuckle-draggers?” Certainly — to the great apes which are, in fact, wonderful beings.
In future, I promise to apply more poetic Shakespearean language to said intimidators. How about “clay-brained, knotty-pated fools” or “whoreson obscene greasy tallow-catches,” or perhaps “starveling, eel-skin, dried neat’s tongue, bull’s puzzle, stock-fish, tailor’s yard, sheath, bow-case, vile standing tucks!”
I hope that will appease. (LOL)
Bronwyn Fryer
Montpelier
