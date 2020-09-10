Your commentary, "Who supports Trump?" (Sept. 8) makes the excellent point that universal advanced education is a key to keeping democracy working for the people.
In fact, George Washington made exactly the same point in his 1796 Farewell Address:
"Promote, then, as an object of primary importance, institutions for the general diffusion of knowledge. In proportion as the structure of a government gives force to public opinion, it is essential that public opinion should be enlightened."
It is worth noting that Washington, who was a surveyor before he became a soldier, uses mathematical and scientific language in the quoted passage. The founders of our democratic republic were well aware that they lived in an age of tremendous progress in mathematics and science and they built a Constitution balanced like an algebra equation. For precedent, they looked back to ancient Athens where Plato's Academy, established around 400 B.C., had the following inscription above its gate: "Let no person ignorant of geometry enter here."
It's no accident that democracy became a working system in Athens where the Academy stressed the importance of intellectual rigor. The idea was that one needn't be an avatar or charismatic leader to speak the truth. Ordinary people could be relied upon to discover truth and to solve problems if they were taught to think carefully about the observed world, to test their conclusions and to constantly question conventional opinion.
Andy Leader
North Middlesex
