Couple of things about the thought that Amazon is the answer to buying: Amazon has widely touted their effort to stop third-party providers from price gouging during COVID-19. Now Amazon itself has been found to have raised prices on some of its own products during this time. Amazon is owned by the man who is reportedly the richest man in the world.
And for the record, earlier he had to be goaded into paying a decent minimum wage.
Before I retired from selling real estate, I used to urge those who needed a mortgage to be sure to talk with local banks, most of whose rates were very competitive. The reasoning being that if at any point you were not happy with things you could stand in front of their desk and yell at them. Try reasoning with Amazon.
#BUYLOCALEVERYTIMEYOUCAN. And nowadays many locals are delivering.
Claire Duke
Barre
