Easter celebrates the resurrection of the Holy One of Israel, but some still observe this occasion by eating ham, which comes from an innocent, intelligent and gentle creature. Animals should not be the centerpiece of this holy day.
More than 130,000 pigs have already been killed in the U.S. and it’s only April. The cycle at a typical factory farm starts with breeding sows who are artificially impregnated and then immobilized for years in tiny metal “gestation stalls.” Their offspring are taken from them two weeks after birth and kept for six months, in filthy, crowded pens.
