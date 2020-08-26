I don’t know if you saw it but I, for one, had that opportunity. No, I’m not talking about a comet, I’m not talking about a passing fantasy. But what I am talking about was Trump being center stage at the staging of the first day of the Republican National Convention.
It’s never been done before, a sitting president making a speech about himself, his triumphs and his ego that he begs people to adore, on the first day of a party’s national nominating convention. Therefore, I will have to accept it as the greatest (he using that word to describe everything about himself) bit of strange satire I have witnessed in his three-plus-years' space adventure. He being the space, empty in its presence.
But I’m not sure it’s an adventure worth watching. More like a parody of a human being who has lost not only his humanness but also his sense of being.
If this rambling effort, supported by catcalls and raucous clapping by his prostrate disciples, is the Republican Party’s example of going down the positive road, then I guess I will take the road less traveled.
William Gay
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.