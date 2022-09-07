I would like to respond to the paid ad by Brian Judd. He wants to raise the American flag in Barre. Since he can't get approval from the City Council, he's called them all communists. His ad is filled with bad grammar and bad spelling. At the end of his ad, he refers to "god" — but only in the support of the USA — not the rest of the world. I would like to end my letter with a quote from Howard Zinn — “there is no flag large enough to cover the shame of killing innocent people."
Sandra Bettis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.