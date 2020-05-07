Where is the outrage and condemnation from the Times Argus editor and Trump haters? I haven't seen one letter or editorial condemning this alleged sexual predator.
When Mr. Kavanaugh was nominated for the Supreme Court, you couldn't condemn him enough, but are very silent on a this alleged sexual predator running for president.
Apparently it's OK for Democrats to be alleged sexual predators, but not Republicans.
Remember, you Democrats convicted Mr. Kavanaugh even though it was alleged.
Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton stated you have to believe women when Mr. Kavanaugh was being crucified in the newspaper, etc. I guess that statement backfired.
Your silence speaks for itself.
Richard Paterson
Barre
Maybe you should read before you speak. Tara Reade has recanted. She admits she made the whole thing up.
On the other hand you seem to accept the thirty years of sexual abuse charges against Trump with known (not anonymous) victims;
Jessica Leeds 1980s
Krisin Anderson 1990s
Jill Harth 1992
Lisa Boyne 1996
Mariah Billado 1997
Victoria Hughes 1997
Cathy Heller 1997
Temple Taggart McDowell 1997
Karena Virginia 1998
Bridget Sullivan 2000
Tasha Dixon & Others 2001
Mindy McGillivray 2003
Rachel Crooks 2005
Natasha Stoynoff 2005
Jennifer Murphy 2005
Juliet Huddy 2005/6
Jessica Drake 2006
Ninni Laaksonen 2006
Samantha Holvey 2006
Summer Versos 2007
Cassandra Searles 2013
And yes, Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton stated you have to believe women. Joe also called for a full investigation of the charges. How many investigations has Trump called for?
