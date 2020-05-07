Where is the outrage and condemnation from the Times Argus editor and Trump haters? I haven't seen one letter or editorial condemning this alleged sexual predator.

When Mr. Kavanaugh was nominated for the Supreme Court, you couldn't condemn him enough, but are very silent on a this alleged sexual predator running for president.

Apparently it's OK for Democrats to be alleged sexual predators, but not Republicans.

Remember, you Democrats convicted Mr. Kavanaugh even though it was alleged.

Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton stated you have to believe women when Mr. Kavanaugh was being crucified in the newspaper, etc. I guess that statement backfired.

Your silence speaks for itself.

Richard Paterson

Barre

(1) comment

AlfredSBlakey
AlfredSBlakey

Maybe you should read before you speak. Tara Reade has recanted. She admits she made the whole thing up.

On the other hand you seem to accept the thirty years of sexual abuse charges against Trump with known (not anonymous) victims;

Jessica Leeds 1980s

Krisin Anderson 1990s

Jill Harth 1992

Lisa Boyne 1996

Mariah Billado 1997

Victoria Hughes 1997

Cathy Heller 1997

Temple Taggart McDowell 1997

Karena Virginia 1998

Bridget Sullivan 2000

Tasha Dixon & Others 2001

Mindy McGillivray 2003

Rachel Crooks 2005

Natasha Stoynoff 2005

Jennifer Murphy 2005

Juliet Huddy 2005/6

Jessica Drake 2006

Ninni Laaksonen 2006

Samantha Holvey 2006

Summer Versos 2007

Cassandra Searles 2013

And yes, Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton stated you have to believe women. Joe also called for a full investigation of the charges. How many investigations has Trump called for?

Report Add Reply

