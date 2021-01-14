In the aftermath of last week’s deeply unsettling attack on our American democracy, the Jewish communities of Vermont stand together with people of good conscience to vehemently oppose mob rule, violence, and racist and anti-Semitic hatred. As Jews, we know what happens living under undemocratic regimes that do not protect the rights of all people. We value the sacred halls and traditions of this country’s long-standing democracy.
We mourn the loss of life, and we are deeply worried about a dangerous virus to which our Congress, their staffers and law enforcement were unnecessarily exposed.
The Jewish communities across Vermont stand in support of our democracy.
Signed by: Bennington Congregation Beth El; Brattleboro Area Jewish Community (Congregation Shir HeHarim); Burlington Congregation Ruach haMaqom; Burlington Ohavi Zedek Synagogue; Manchester Center Israel Congregation; Middlebury Havurah of Addison County; Middlebury Rabbi Danielle Stillman; Montpelier Beth Jacob Synagogue; Moretown Living Tree Alliance; Rutland Jewish Center; St. Johnsbury Congregation Beth El; South Burlington Temple Sinai; Stowe Jewish Community of Greater Stowe; Woodstock Area Jewish Community, Congregation Shir Shalom; Jewish Communities of Vermont.
