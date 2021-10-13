A failure by the Biden DOJ to charge former President Donald Trump with planning to overthrow the election of 2020 and to take him into custody for violating his oath to protect and defend the Constitution, merely delays a constitutional crisis that is still brewing. Jan. 6 was not a failed coup, but prelude to the coup to follow.
Thomas Jefferson saw the Electoral College as a bomb waiting by “some unlucky chance” to explode. In a letter to George Hay, he wrote “I have no hesitation in saying that the mode of electing a president as the most dangerous blot on our Constitution, and one which some unlucky chance will some day hit.” Aug. 17, 1823.
Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes in 2016, yet he still won the presidency. In 2020, he lost by 9 million, but 11 months later, still claims to have won in the Electoral College. Imagine an election in which the White House is occupied by someone with a deficit of 12 million votes. It’s Jefferson’s “unlucky chance” come true 302 years later: The unpopular winner declares demonstrations and stalemate in Congress are a national emergency and assumes power under a secret law never debated by Congress.
Craig Gilborn
East Dorset
