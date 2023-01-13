Gregory Thayer's letter of Jan. 10 criticizes the "glorification" of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., by President Biden held on its second anniversary.
Rather, the event held at the White House was to honor the law enforcement and election officials who stood firm and performed their duties in a heroic manner. One day, history may judge this commemoration of the insurrection in the same light as the attacks on Pearl Harbor and 9/11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.