All the misspellings in the ad for "Stop Dabbing Walk" caught my eye. Upon closer examination, I realized that it is a misleading ad trying to get us to think that marijuana causes suicide. If these people were really worried about teenage suicide, they'd be going after our way too lenient gun laws.
Sandra Bettis
Middlesex
