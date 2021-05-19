The Golden Plunger is awarded to Marjorie Taylor Greene, a member of the House of Representatives from the state of Georgia.
To earn this prestigious award, Marjorie was one of two House members to vote against reauthorizing the National Bone Marrow Program. This program matches bone marrow for therapy for people who have leukemia and other blood diseases. The bill passed the House 415 to 2.
Her 'no' vote begs two questions: Why wouldn't you want to help someone with a blood disease? Who votes for this dingbat?
It does explain why there's a broomstick and pointed black hat in one of the parking spaces for House members.
Charlie Tatro
Brandon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.